Taraba Commissioner for Information resigns, dumps PDP for APGA

In Taraba Commissioner for Information resigns, dumps PDP for APGA

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Defection from PDP to APGA (Illustrative purpose only) play Commissioner for Information resigns, dumps PDP for APGA (Illustrative purpose only) (Pulse/Seun Adeyeye)

The Taraba Commissioner for Information, Mr Anthony Danbram has resigned his appointment with the state government and moved to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) to fulfill his political ambition.

Danbram, who officially received APGA’s membership card on Friday at the state secretariat of the party in Jalingo, announced his resignation as an aide to governor Darius Ishaku and exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the unfair treatment meted on him by the PDP over his ambition to represent Lai constituency in the state Assembly, necessitated his exit from the party and consequently led to relinquishing his appointment.

“I met with my constituents on Wednesday and they mandated me to get another political party aside the PDP, and whatever the name of the political party is they are ready to join.

“Now that I have chosen APGA, our party will be the number one political party in the whole of Lau Local Government Area, because in the past I have built structures from the ward level to the local government headquarters.”

Receiving the defector, the state chairman of APGA, Mr Ishaya Bako assured him of the party’s support in achieving his political aspiration

