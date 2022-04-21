'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

In an invitation letter sighted by reporters, the attendees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

In a phone interview with Punch's correspondent, the spokesperson of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting said, “There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having a meeting with either of the three occupants of the Presidency.

"If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced when the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the first lady is having an event. Because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?"