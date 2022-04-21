RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Authors:

Ima Elijah

This directive will not apply to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors and ministers who are expected to be at the meeting.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

All Presidential aspirants from various political parties will converge on the State House Conference Centre at 06:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, for a Ramadan Iftar dinner with the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Recommended articles

In an invitation letter sighted by reporters, the attendees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

In a phone interview with Punch's correspondent, the spokesperson of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting said, “There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having a meeting with either of the three occupants of the Presidency.

"If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced when the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the first lady is having an event. Because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?"

However, this directive will not apply to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, and ministers who are expected to be at the meeting.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

Trending

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

PDP may ask some presidential aspirants to step down as party opts for indirect primary

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: What Buhari told aspirants jostling for APC ticket

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.