The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were still coming from various local government centres with results for collation.

NAN reports that the centre witnessed high presence of security agents which comprised of the DSS, Army, Immigration, FRSC and the police.

They, however, restricted movement within the Centre.

At about 12.45 am vehicles parked within the collation centre were towed to Lagos State Transport Management Authority office (LASTMA) by the police for undisclosed reasons.

Mr Korede Olatubosun, Local Government Card Reader Technician said his Corolla car with registration number FKJ 343 DC, milk coloured, parked in front of the centre was towed by police attached to INEC to LASTMA office in Sura area of Lagos.

Olatubosun said that he was surprised when he came back from the field around 11 pm, to found out that his car had been towed from where it was parked.

When I asked the security personnel why my car was removed from the location, I was told, they acted on the instructions of the Division Police Officer.

I Am not the only lNEC person affected, we are about four whose vehicles were towed from the place.

Its really annoying and embarrassing. Why would Police tow our vehicles with emblem of INEC official and Election Duty placed on it, he said.

Also, Mr Roland Imenvbore, Collation Officer, said his Serena car with registration number BDG 809 FA was also towed from where it was originally parked.

Imenvbore said he came back in the morning form the field and found out that his car was not where it was parked.

The security personnel should be friendlier with people than treating human being like common animal.

About 20 security personnel were in INEC premises since Saturday night and sat under the canopy erected for the collation and awaiting the Senatorial and House of Representatives results.

The operatives were seated and fully armed at the collation centre, Imenvbore said.