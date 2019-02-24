A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that the collation commenced about 2 a.m. when results of the election in some of the nine local government areas that made up the senatorial district started arriving.

The nine local governments are Ibadan North, Ido, Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa East, Ibadan Northeast, Ibarapa Central, Ibadan Northwest, Ibarapa North and Ibadan Southeast.

NAN reports that there were party agents and other supporters of the five major participating political parties at the venue of the collation.

The major contesting political parties are: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

A large number of Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel were sighted within and outside the premises of the secretariat, while military men manned the main entrance to the secretariat.

Apart from the senatorial election, the result of the House of Representatives poll for Ibadan North Federal Constituency is also being collated at the venue.

As at 9 a.m., senatorial election results in four local government areas were still being awaited.

INEC officials and ad hoc staff of the commission were on ground waiting for the arrival of the remaining results.

It is expected that the announcement of the election results would be made after the completion of the collation from all wards in the local government areas.