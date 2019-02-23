An agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the area, Mrs Eucharia Aja, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said the exercise was peaceful.

The exercise started at about 10.06am and ended by 2.15pm in my ward 13, polling unit, she said.

Another agent of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Chukwunonso Ebiem, said that the process was orderly and peaceful.

An Observer from the Transition Monitoring Group, Mr Osita Oji, commended the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the poll.

Everything went well, except for the card reader machines that could not capture most peoples thumb print at the beginning of the exercise.

I hope that by the next election of March, 9, INEC will be able to sort the problem of malfunctioning card readers, late arrival of materials and other challenges identified in this election, he said.

In Anambra, at Eri Primary School, Ward 1, in Otuocha in Anambra East LG, voting ended by 4pm and collation commenced immediately.

The PDP agent, Mr Emma Nweke-PDP, Mr Chuks Kwazu- APC, and Mr Emma Okika of APGA accepted the result as a reflection of what happened.

The polling unit presiding officer, Ogochukwu Ezekwu said the exercise was conducted peacefully with full presence of security agents.