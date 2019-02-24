Mr Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council (Official Spokesperson), made the appeal in a statement on Saturday night in Abuja.

He alleged that the intention of the PDP was to disrupt the collation process of the elections nationwide in order to cause crises and make the election inconclusive.

He also revealed that some members of the PDP Campaign Council were making last-minute efforts to switch allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

It has come to our knowledge from insiders within the PDP Campaign Council who are making last-minute efforts to switch allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress that the PDP is currently recruiting armed thugs and miscreants nationwide to attack ward and local government collation centres this evening till the wee hours of tomorrow morning.

The purpose is to disrupt the collation process of the elections nationwide in order to cause crises and make this election inconclusive.

As we know, most of these collation centres are usually in schools or other places that are poorly protected.

This is therefore a clarion call to all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security to protect all collation centres nationwide, he urged.

Festus also called on all APC agents, supporters and patriotic Nigerians to stick with the election results from the various units up to the State Collation Centres.

According to him, there is no cause for any political party at this stage to jubilate or be dejected.

He said: Nothing has been won and nothing has been lost. Official results have not been declared.

Hence we call for eternal vigilance on the part of our agents and supporters.

We repeat nobody should jubilate now and abandon his/her duties. Let keep our feet firmly on the ground and stick with our assigned role(s) until final results are declared by INEC.