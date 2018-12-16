Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole pledges to tackle poverty if elected

APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole pledges to tackle poverty in Rivers if elected in 2019

Cole made this known during a tour of Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers state on Saturday, December 16, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole pledges to tackle poverty in Rivers if elected in 2019 play

Tony Cole

(ThisDay)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Tonye Cole has pledged to tackle poverty if he is elected in 2019.

Cole made this known during a tour of Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers state on Saturday, December 16, 2018.

According to Vanguard, the guber candidate said that he was touched by the high level of poverty in several communities in the state.

He also called on traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to vote credible leaders in power in 2019.

Cole said “I’m worried about the poverty level in Rivers communities, I know poverty is a huge challenge, especially among third world nations, but I think most of these adjudged high poverty indices we should have been able at least to achieve electricity.

“No dout, lack of electricity which happened to be a veritable tool for small and medium enterprises and mainstay of every economy has left the people of Andoni to struggle with high poverty rate.

 “A tour of this area showed that there is no cottage hospital and the risk of maternal and infant mortality should expectedly be high around here.

“Indeed, we need to effectively harness available economic potential in our communities to fight poverty and create employment for our youths.

ALSO READ: Court annuls all APC elections in Rivers state

“l’m here with my team to receive a father’s blessing from the throne and also to seek support from your domain.

“It’s time our traditional leaders begin to use their stool to attract development to our communities.”

In November 2018, Tonye Cole was allegedly attacked by gunmen during one of his consultation visits to old Bakana area of Rivers.

According to reports, Cole’s nomination as the APC governorship candidate has deeply divided the party in the state.

The oil magnate is alleged to be the anointed candidate of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #2019Debate: This is how Vice Presidential candidates performed during...bullet
2 NEDG explains why Sowore, Donald Duke, others were not selected for...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Peter Obi, 3 others clash in vice presidential debate todaybullet

Related Articles

Amaechi urges supporters to ensure that APC wins in Rivers in 2019
2019: APC Guber aspirant, Cole says will broker unity in Rivers
2019 Election Rivers APC delegates elect Tonye Cole as Guber candidate
2019 Election APC faction announces Sen. Magnus Abe winner in Rivers
In Rivers Court annuls all APC elections
APC Party clears Tonye Cole, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, 21 others for 2019 governorship elections
Rivers APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole says he was attacked by gunmen in Bakana

Politics

INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election
INEC Chairman tasks celebrities on voter education, non-violent polls
#2019Debate: How Vice Presidential candidates performed
APC Candidate lauds Osinbajo’s performance at debate
Nigerian social media managers need to do better this election season
Nigerian social media managers need to do better this election season
2019 Nigerian Presidential Election Forum at University of Cambridge Union, United Kingdom
2019 Nigerian Presidential Election Forum at University of Cambridge Union, United Kingdom
X
Advertisement