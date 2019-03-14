The group in a statement made available to newsmen in Gusau particularly commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early release of sensitive and non sensitive materials for the elections.

The statement was signed by Dr Khalifa Aljameel, Folashade Dasaolu and Miss Sakina Mukhtar, on behalf of the coalition.

This accounted for the commencement of the election process in good time.

Our representatives and credible reporters were in all the 2,516 polling units in the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state and sent in reports of the polls.

They said elections were successfully conducted except in two units in Shinkafi Local Government where elections were also conducted peacefully the next day, the statement said.

They also commended the Zamfara Government for providing a level playing ground for all the participating political parties and their candidates which resulted in an impressive voter turnout.

Voter turnout was overwhelming and commendable; the overall electioneering process was peaceful; majority of the voters, party agents, observers, security agents and polling officials witnessed the sorting of ballots and jointly signed all the necessary documents, the group said.

On the allegation of harassment of election observers by security agents, especially the military by one of the observer groups, the coalition maintained that as far as we know and having gone round the state during the elections, we did not encounter nor hear of any harassment by the security agents.

In fact, the security agents were everywhere carrying out their routine duty of checking vehicles on election duty and we believe this was necessary in order to guard against any election fraud and other crimes, it said.