The Chairman of the CPLG, Mr Francis Ajayi, said that Sanwo-Olus victory would set a new dawn in the political history of Lagos State.

Ajayi, the Governorship Candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) in the last election, thanked Lagosians for the peaceful exercise of their civic responsibility at the poll.

The victory of the Governor-elect is not a surprise to the Coalition because we gave instructions to all our loyalists and supporters that form the CPLG Group to vote massively for Sanwo-Olu and this afforded him the deserved victory.

The CPLG 2019 group advises the Governor-elect to allow an all inclusive government with the CPLG in the interest of justice and progress, which is the age-long motto of Lagos State.

Finally, the CPLG 2019 Group has promised to provide all necessary support to the Governor-elect for the peace and growth of Lagos in all facets of the economy, Ajayi said in a statement.

He said that the coalition, made up of 25 political parties, wanted Sanwo-Olu to prioritise policies that would alleviate the sufferings and hardship of ordinary citizens.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 206,141 votes, and other contestants in the March 9 governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the poll on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.