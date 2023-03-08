ADVERTISEMENT
Coalition begs Obidients to join Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Coalition of political interest groups under the auspices of Lagos Progressives Front has thrown its weight behind the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

“Lagos is our collective heritage as progressives and it behoves on us to support sustainable and progressive governance.

“This is what have endeared us to Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we must rally round every critical political interest groups and individuals to garner victory at the polls come Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“We, therefore, appeal to all Lagos residents irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation, to vote for Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“Special appeal is hereby made to the “Obidients,” who are also desirous of the growth and development of Lagos state to join this train, for the greater good of Lagos state.

“Lagos belongs to all of us and whatever will uphold the progress of Lagos is a collective responsibility of all residents,” Oladehinde said.

According to him, the Lagos Progressives Front is a coalition of various socio-political groups with background of galvanising support, whose compelling force is deepening democracy and advancing the cause of good governance.

Urging electorate to come out en masse to reelect Sanwo-Olu, Oladehinde said that only continuity would make the state benefit hugely in the administration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

“With Asiwaju at the helm of affairs at the national level, Lagos state is about to receive some Federal Government support of unprecedented proportions.

“Therefore, we must do everything we can to ensure continuity of governance in the state, which will enable Lagos to benefit from this political symbiosis.

“The job of governing Lagos state requires experienced hands like Sanwo-Olu, who has keyed into the long-term development plan of the state.

“Peace and progress are a commonwealth of all citizens. Let peace reign supreme in Lagos, so that the desired progress of the state can be gainfully harvested,” he said.

He said that all interest groups including the traditional institutions, NdIgbo, Arewa, Afenifere, Obidients, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists and other groups should unite in reelecting Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu has done a lot for the state and deserves to be reelected, hence the coalition’s determination to sell his candidacy in all the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the group, Elijah Ajanu-Ojo, added that Sanwo-Olu’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, swiftly saved a lot of lives aside all the infrastructural renewal projects.

Ajanu-Ojo said that Sanwo-Olu had delivered his promises on the THEMES agenda, describing him as a performing governor.

