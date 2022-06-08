Clergyman clinches NNPP governorship ticket in Plateau

“By the powers vested on me as the electoral chairman committee, I hereby declare Alfred Dabwan as the candidate of NNPP in Plateau,” he said.

In his acceptance Speech, Dabwam said as a trained security expert, he will employ technology to ensure that the people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed thereby attracting investors to the state.

”I have a vision to take Plateau to a place it ought to be among states in Nigeria.

”Security will be my topmost priority, if elected governor. By the grace of God, we have the vision to tackle insecurity particularly in our rural areas.

“We will deploy technology and surveillance in securing lives and property in Plateau,” he said.

He said that he would partner with an American company to generate 500 megawatts of electricity for the state

Dabwan further said that agriculture and mining where the state have comparative advantage would be on the first line charge for his administration.

Earlier, the Plateau NNPP Chairman, Mr Tokji Mandim who congratulated Dawan on his emergence, said that six aspirants indicated interest in the governorship ticket but five of them did not pass the party’s rigorous screening.

Mandim appealed to NNPP members and those desiring to join the party to work for the party’s victory in the general elections.

The chairman said that NNPP would positively impact the lives of Nigerians when elected in 2023.