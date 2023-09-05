ADVERTISEMENT
Civilian dictator – Momodu drags Wike over role in 2023 general election

Ima Elijah

Momodu accused Wike of attempting to undermine and dismantle the PDP.

Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike
Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike

In an interview with ChannelsTV on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, Momodu did not mince words, describing Wike as a "civilian dictator." The media mogul went further to assert that if he possessed the authority, he would have expelled Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his own words, Momodu remarked, "I don't have the power; if I had power, I would have fired him (Wike) long ago. Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom. If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country. Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?"

It is noteworthy to recall that in the lead-up to the 2023 elections, Nyesom Wike and four other former governors, collectively known as the G-5 within the PDP, withdrew their support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Instead, Wike publicly endorsed the eventual election winner, Tinubu, who subsequently appointed him as the Federal Capital Territory Minister.

In a recent interview, Wike appeared unapologetic, asserting that nobody within the PDP possessed the authority to discipline him for his actions. He maintained, "Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party's constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

