With the primary elections for political parties finally over in compliance with the October 7 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians are now familiarising themselves with the nation's large pool of presidential candidates.

Even though the 2019 presidential election is expected to be keenly-contested between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Nigerians have been clamouring for a third choice that could upset the candidates of Nigeria's two leading parties.

With a third force pool that includes candidates like Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Omoyele Sowore of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), and Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), it could be argued that Nigerians are spoilt for choice.

However, none of these candidates, or the two leading candidates, can boast of being annointed by the divine power of Jesus Christ.

The one person that can boast of such divine mandate is Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP).

How Jesus annointed Chukwu-Eguzolugo as presidential candidate

Chukwu-Eguzolugo was announced as the party's flagbearer after he won at its primary election on Friday, October 5, 2018.

While other parties elected their candidates through delegates and party members, Chukwu-Eguzolugo's victory was engineered by the endorsement of the party's so-called Wise Men, a 16-member committee.

"The wise men are people that have integrity to be able to vote," explained the committee's national coordinator, Chief Charles Otis.

Even though Chukwu-Eguzolugo needed a mundane election supervised by INEC's watchful eyes to be declared the party's candidate, he was already annointed by a higher power before last week.

According to a statement signed by the party's national chairman, Olusegun Ijagbemi, Chukwu-Eguzolugo's spiritual inauguration took place on September 17 in a dream.

The way he describes it, the candidate had had a dream around 2:00am where he knelt down in the midst of Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Jesus Christ.

In Ijagbemi's own words, he said, "While he was in the midst of the three of them, Papa Adeboye laid hands on him together with Bishop Oyedepo and Christ said that heaven is celebrating the birth of the new party that will establish God's system of government in Nigeria in a very short time.

"And Christ said to him 'Fear not, you're sent with this divine mandate to the nation NIGERIA'.

"I have appointed a party for my nation NIGERIA, a party of my own, and I will shake other political parties and shake out the just out of them and plant them into my own party, and they shall dwell and move no more, neither shall the wicked rulers afflict Nigeria as before time. This is how the symbol of the rainbow in the logo came about.

"The LORD said to him again, that in this dispensation of His era in Nigeria, JMPP shall be established on top of the mountain and it shall be exalted above all the parties, and it shall give light to our nation, Africa and the rest of the world, and all nations shall model their lifestyle after the New NIGERIA."

JMPP is God-sent to Nigeria

While Chukwu-Eguzolugo's divine annointment might come as a shock to many, it's merely a continuation of the party's unique standing in Nigeria's political space.

Chukwu-Eguzolugo, it turns out is the party's founder, and that only came about in another dream that he had while sleeping in the house of his Muslim friend in Kebbi State in 2010. This is why he's fondly called "Vision Bearer".

In Ijagbemi's words, "He was born on 20th August, 1979, and he was the Chief Executive of his clearing and forwarding agency, Phildelson W. A Ltd at International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, until 1995 when he started experiencing supernatural encounters indicating a divine assignment for the rescue of the nation from corruption and self destruction and her restoration into a glorious future beyond human imagination.

"In 2010, he accompanied his friend, Hon. Bello Kaoje to Kebbi for a political rally and while asleep in his friend's bedroom, he saw heaven open and a gift in a very big white envelope came down unto his hands with the name written on it in gold, later interpreted to him as JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL PARTY (JMPP)."

According to the party's official 'About' page, JMPP is a divinely established revolutionary party consisting of Christians and Muslims that fear the Almighty, with answers delivered by the Almighty to all national problems and questions.

The Almighty's vision, as shown to Chukwu-Eguzolugo, directed that JMPP must raise a godly government which must ensure justice, fear of God, truth, righteousness, peaceful co-existence, and unity that would restore Nigeria back to the original purpose of God, to be the leader-country in Africa.

When executive members were inaugurated in June 2018, they swore to righteous deadly oaths. The oath employed three ordinances of the Earth, the Sun and the Blood, stipulating that any member who takes it and goes against its tenets will die.

Executive members stood barefooted on sand, held on to the Holy Book, looked at the sun and then took the oath that was sealed by a cleric.

JMPP will change Nigeria's name, currency

Part of JMPP's plans for Nigeria includes changing the name of the country to Pisonia and the currency from Naira to Pison.

According to Ijagbemi, the leadership of JMPP has got a wind of how the country is being impoverished with its currency and will correct this when in government.

He also noted that the country will be fenced and its citizenship laws will be reviewed so as to promote citizens' welfare and security of lives and property.

"This party is going to fence Nigeria and create only regulated route for people to come in and go out of the country," he said.

It'll be interesting to see how JMPP and Chukwu-Eguzolugo's divine mandate will play out against all the other worldly candidates in the 2019 presidential election.