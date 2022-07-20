Chimamanda Adichie endorses Peter Obi for president

Adichie said this in a lengthy Facebook post to mark Mr Obi’s 61st birthday on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, stating that she admires his love for education.

“I can’t wait for February 25, 2023, when I, with personal pride in you and with hope for what Nigeria can become, will cast my vote for you and your running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed,” Adichie wrote.

Chimamanda mentioned that she is inspired by Obi’s intellectual curiosity and his genuine love for education which has proven his hope for Nigeria.

Her post read: “I remember how you regaled Daddy and Mummy with your stories until we started joking about your obsession with the GDP of Malaysia. But your obsession spoke of hope: your hope for Nigeria, your belief in what Nigeria could be. A belief that has always been practical, grounded in numbers and in reality.”

The Best selling author also commended Obi for his generosity to humanity causes, such as hospitals, schools, churches and pragmatism.

“You’ve always been clear about what your priorities are, what matters to you, what you believe should matter, and that is deeply admirable.

“I’ve always admired your humane pragmatism and how you believe in certain ideals without being an ideologue,” she added.