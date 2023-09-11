Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Atiku's legal action comes amid allegations of irregularities in Tinubu's academic credentials, which were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, believes that obtaining Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University (CSU) will shed light on what he has described as "inconsistencies" in Tinubu's educational background.

The condition...

In response to Atiku's application, CSU has conveyed its willingness to release Tinubu's academic records once the court issues an official order. A statement dated August 23, 2023. issued by the university and signed by its legal counsel, expressed the institution's commitment to complying with the court's directive once received. However, CSU has requested that the court specify the precise nature of the documents being sought.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert has instructed Bola Tinubu to provide an explanation by August 23 regarding the potential release of his academic records at CSU to Atiku.

Tinubu's legal representatives submitted a statement on August 23rd, urging CSU not to disclose his academic credentials to the former Vice President.

A docket entry, recorded by the court clerk on Friday, September 8, 2023, has scheduled an in-person hearing for Tuesday, September 12, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 1386.

The U.S. court has also stipulated that if CSU wishes to contest the scope of Atiku's subpoenas for documents and deposition under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure, objections must be filed by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, rather than delaying these objections to a later date.

The court document states, "If respondent Chicago State University objects to the scope of petitioner Abubakar's subpoenas for documents and for a deposition under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6), as originally issued [1-1][1-2] or as modified [22-1] [22-3], it should file any objections by 5:00 p.m. on 9/11/23 rather than reserve those objections until a later date.

"This matter is set for hearing in-person on 9/12/23 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 1386. If out of town counsel want to appear by telephone, they should contact the Court's courtroom deputy. The Court's preference, however, is for counsel who will be speaking at the hearing to appear in person. Mailed notice.