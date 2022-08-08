RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He fixed September 7 to hear a suit seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu from participating in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu as Aisha Buhari's fast-breaking
Tinubu as Aisha Buhari's fast-breaking

Recommended articles

What happened?: Four APC chieftains had approached the court and sought Tinubu’s disqualification from the presidential election because he allegedly submitted false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The controversy around Tinubu's school certificate: In a 33-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit deposed to by one Ibiang Miko Ibiang, the plaintiffs said Tinubu lied in an affidavit presented to INEC in 1999 in which he claimed to have attended St Paul Aroloya Children Home School, Ibadan -1958-64, and Government College, Ibadan -1965-68.

What is going on now?: Ruling on an ex-parte application, the judge, Ahmed Mohammed, granted an order for substituted service on Tinubu.

The plaintiffs’ counsel, Goddy Uche informed the court that substituted service has become necessary because all attempts to serve the presidential candidate proved abortive.

What is Substituted Service in law?: Substituted Service can only be employed when, for any reason, a Defendant cannot be served personally with the processes within the jurisdiction of the court. For example, when the Defendant cannot be traced or when it is known that the Defendant is evading service.

What this means: it has proven difficult to serve Tinubu the law suit directly, for whatever reason. Therefore, the court will serve someone or a body, on behalf of Tinubu.

The court serves Tinubu via APC: The court ordered that court processes should be served on the national secretariat of the APC and that such service shall be deemed as having been properly served on Tinubu.

He fixed September 7 to hear a suit seeking to disqualify the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu from participating in the 2023 elections.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Trending

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

PDP Crisis: Wike demands Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation as part of conditions for peace