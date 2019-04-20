This is contained in a statement signed by the CCB state Director, Umar Saulawa and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

He said there was need for the affected political office holders to declare their assets in line with the provision of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“We want to remind all the outgoing elected and appointed political office holders in the state to come forward to the Bureau’s office to collect their assets declaration form,” he said.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen runs to Court of Appeal to overturn CCT's guilty verdict

He said failure to comply with the directive amounts to the breach of the law and attracts necessary sanctions against defaulting public officers.