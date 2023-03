Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Adeyanju alleged that the leadership of the Labour Party had threatened to truncate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) activities with protest over inability to inspect election materials of the last Presidential election.

He described the act as mischief making and warned them to desist from any protest.

‘We have uncovered plans by some groups of persons who want to, in the name of protest, unleash violence, instead of addressing their grievances to the tribunal.

“We hereby warn these groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have us to contend with.”

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest slated for tomorrow across the country.”

Adeyanju alleged that Labour Party was sponsoring protests and warned that they should desist from such unpatriotic plans.

