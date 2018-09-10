news

The Association of Cattle Sellers, Sheikh Gumi Market Association, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria have bought Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, forms to contest for re-election in 2019.

The groups bought the N2.5 million expression of interest form and N20 million nomination form of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and presented it to the governor in Kaduna on Monday, September 10, 2018.

The governor took to his Twitter account (GovKaduna) to disclose that they bought the forms for him to help his re-election bid in recognition of his good works in the state.

The groups said they decided to unite to buy the forms for El-Rufai in support of his giant unprecedented developmental strides in Kaduna State.

While responding to the gesture, the governor remarked that it was one of the most pleasant surprises of his life. He thanked the groups for their thoughtfulness, criticisms and counsels at all times.