RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association (NCDPA) has said that it will henceforth encourage Nigerians to participate in partisan politics.

Catholic priests set to influence political participation
Catholic priests set to influence political participation

Read Also

The AGM which began on Monday had as its theme “The Imperative of Effective Evangelisation through Inclusiveness and Political Awareness in Nigeria.”

In the communiqué, the association expressed worries about the leadership challenge besetting the country and promised to change the narrative in 2023.

The priests, however, noted that they remained committed to faithfully respecting the sacredness of the pulpit and using it only for the proclamation of the word of God and not for political campaigns.

It stressed that the present socio-political situation in Nigeria called for all hands on deck to help place the country on the path of progress and development.

“We shall use our resources and structures of the church to mobilise all members of Christ’s faithful to participate actively in the task of electing God-fearing and competent leaders to political offices.

“We commit to faithfully adhere to the provisions of Canon 287 S 2 that prohibits priests from participating in partisan politics.

“We shall, therefore, encourage political participation among all,” the communiqué stated.

The NCDPA called on the government to put in place the necessary structures that would ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Meanwhile, the association said it planned to avert restiveness in the country by productively engaging the youth.

“We commit to effectively maintaining our closeness to the young people by creating an enabling environment for talents and skill acquisition programmes and entrepreneurship, especially for those at the local level to avert restiveness,“ the priests aid in the communiqué.

The priests called on by government at all levels to put in place workable plans to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians affected by the floods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was jointly signed by the association's National President, Rev. Fr JohnBosco Ezehi and Secretary, Rev. Fr Vincent Illa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

U.S. soldiers not involved in Abuja estate raid - DSS debunks viral claim

U.S. soldiers not involved in Abuja estate raid - DSS debunks viral claim

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

UNESCO adopts Abuja Declaration as solution to fake news

UNESCO adopts Abuja Declaration as solution to fake news

Osun launches N20m monthly social support scheme for widows, others

Osun launches N20m monthly social support scheme for widows, others

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community

Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

2023: Tinubu chooses Fashola, Ogbeh to lead door-to-door campaign

2023: Tinubu chooses Fashola, Ogbeh to lead door-to-door campaign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates international standard certified environmental laboratory

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates international standard certified environmental laboratory

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart