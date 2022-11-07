RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

The pastors and bishops said they can not sacrifice quality leadership on the altar of religion or tribe.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, a delegation of Abuja-based pastors and bishops declared their support for Tinubu’s presidential bid.

The clerics under the aegis of Nigerian Coalition of Pastors for Good Leadership believe Tinubu has the right frame of mind to rule Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin, the coalition president, and Revd Friday Obi, the secretary, the clerics said they want power to shift to the south.

The statement reads in part: “For a start, we are fully in support of the power shift to South after President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, would have ruled for eight years. This is for equity and fairness as well as in the spirit of the existing unwritten rule to have power rotate between the North and the South.

“We were left to choose between His Excellencies Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Gregory Obi, who are the frontline candidates from the South. After consideration of so many critical factors and wide consultation, we have decided to settle for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.”

The coalition argued that Nigeria can only be governed by someone with demonstrable experience, capacity, ability and capability.

They said Tinubu has remained loyal to the cause of Nigeria, adding that they can not sacrifice quality leadership on the altar of religion or tribe.

CAN reacts: Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the endorsement by the clerics.

Luminous Jannamike, Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh said the religious body won’t prevent individuals and self-acclaimed ministers from carrying out their activities.

He added that CAN won’t be seen joining issues with the clerics he described as a ‘faceless group’.

“The message is very simple and clear. We still stand on our earlier stance of ‘No to same faith ticket.’ As far as we are concerned, they are a faceless group. We can really be seen joining issues with them. They are free to do what they want to do.

“We need to be conscious of the fact that people have right to congregate under any platform they want and say whatever they want. These people are not affiliated to CAN and we don’t even know them. They (Abuja pastors) are individuals who chose to endorse Tinubu. Good luck to them!”

The 2023 presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

