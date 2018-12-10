Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku

CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku

Speaking to newsmen, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said the meeting’s aim is to know the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku play

President Buhari is dealing with a strong test from his opposition Atiku who is believed to be favoured in the south-east

(Press)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Monday, December 10, 2018, announced its meeting with the two major contenders for the country’s number one job in 2019.

According to Daily Post, President Buhari is being represented by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, is standing in for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to newsmen, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said the meeting’s aim is to know the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria.

“The motive is not to take for granted the 2019 elections. 2019 Nigeria will depend on next year’s presidential election. That is, how free and fair it is going to be.

“The church cannot take the back seat in this situation because it can only prosper when Nigeria prospers. If the election is not free and fair, then, all Nigerians including the church will be in trouble.

“So, we decided to reach out to the presidential candidates to ask them their credentials for aspiring to the highest office in the land. Also, to interrogate their plans for all including the church.

ALSO READ: NCEF shut out Buhari, Atiku from meeting

“We also brought them together to speak to their consciences so that they don’t set this nation on fire.

“We are going to draw our conclusion after we have finished our interview.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the presidential election will be held on February 16, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 No APC governorship candidate in Imo – Okorochabullet

Related Articles

Hate Speech Middle Belt group faults Danjuma, Dogonyaro over Jihad claims
Shehu Sani Sanata yayi wa T.Y Danjuma kashedi na ya kama bakin shi
Politics James Comey refuses to publicly answer whether he believes Trump colluded with Russia
Shehu Sani Senator warns Gen. TY Danjuma to watch his utterances
CAN Is this an Islamophobic organisation?
Buhari CAN accused of collecting N40m "transportation money" from President
Christian Elders Forum exclude Buhari, Atiku from meeting with presidential candidates

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act.
Ezekwesili cautions Buhari, insists amended Electoral Act must be assented
Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account
Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday assured Nigerians that the smart card readers would be used in the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.
We’ll deploy smart card readers for 2019 elections – INEC
Lai Mohammed to Obasanjo: Your candidate will be defeated in 2019
Lai Mohammed to Obasanjo: Your candidate will be defeated in 2019
X
Advertisement