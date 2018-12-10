CAN holds meeting with Buhari, Atiku

news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Monday, December 10, 2018, announced its meeting with the two major contenders for the country’s number one job in 2019.

According to Daily Post, President Buhari is being represented by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, is standing in for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to newsmen, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said the meeting’s aim is to know the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria.

“The motive is not to take for granted the 2019 elections. 2019 Nigeria will depend on next year’s presidential election. That is, how free and fair it is going to be.

“The church cannot take the back seat in this situation because it can only prosper when Nigeria prospers. If the election is not free and fair, then, all Nigerians including the church will be in trouble.

“So, we decided to reach out to the presidential candidates to ask them their credentials for aspiring to the highest office in the land. Also, to interrogate their plans for all including the church.

“We also brought them together to speak to their consciences so that they don’t set this nation on fire.

“We are going to draw our conclusion after we have finished our interview.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the presidential election will be held on February 16, 2019.