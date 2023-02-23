ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

CAN denies endorsing any presidential candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ondo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday debunked reports that it had endorsed a particular presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

2023 Presidential Election (Arise News)
2023 Presidential Election (Arise News)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said CAN a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allowed individual church members to join political parties of their choice.

“As the clock ticks towards the presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday, it is pertinent for us as CAN to interact with you.

“It is pertinent to put the records straight against the backdrop of some rumours flying around that CAN has endorsed a particular presidential candidate for the election.

“Of a truth and in all sincerity, the Christian Association of Nigeria has not and will not endorse any candidate for the election.

“Those peddling such rumours are mischief makers who wish to tarnish the reputation of the association. We at CAN have not and will not adopt any candidate for the following reasons.

“First, CAN as an umbrella body for Christians in Nigeria is a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allows individual church members to join the political parties of their choice.

“Since we have members belonging to different parties, it is thus illogical to adopt a candidate and direct our members to do so,’’ he stressed.

Ologunwa noted that Akeredolu’s administration had maintained a robust relationship with CAN and the latter would not sacrifice that for politics and would continue to remain neutral at elections and continue to support the government.

Responding, Gov. Akeredolu thanked the Christian leaders for their prayers and supports for his administration.

He noted that the CAN leadership had done the right thing by staying neutral in election matters, adding that the Church was not meant to play politics, but to pray for the people and for country.

The governor urged CAN to convey his appreciation to all churches in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC has started distributing sensitive materials ahead of Saturday elections

INEC has started distributing sensitive materials ahead of Saturday elections

CAN denies endorsing any presidential candidate

CAN denies endorsing any presidential candidate

Buhari urges candidates to respect choice of voters and accept outcome

Buhari urges candidates to respect choice of voters and accept outcome

We are yet to verify allegations of dumped PVCs in Nnewi forest – Police

We are yet to verify allegations of dumped PVCs in Nnewi forest – Police

G5: I'm not working for Tinubu, Ikpeazu faults Kalu

G5: I'm not working for Tinubu, Ikpeazu faults Kalu

IGP orders restriction of movement on Election Day

IGP orders restriction of movement on Election Day

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others sign second Peace Accord

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others sign second Peace Accord

Pat Utomi urges Nigerians to vote Obi for new possibilities

Pat Utomi urges Nigerians to vote Obi for new possibilities

We won’t shut down services for elections, banks promise Nigerians

We won’t shut down services for elections, banks promise Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election