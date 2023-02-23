CAN denies endorsing any presidential candidate

He said CAN a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allowed individual church members to join political parties of their choice.

“As the clock ticks towards the presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday, it is pertinent for us as CAN to interact with you.

“It is pertinent to put the records straight against the backdrop of some rumours flying around that CAN has endorsed a particular presidential candidate for the election.

“Of a truth and in all sincerity, the Christian Association of Nigeria has not and will not endorse any candidate for the election.

“Those peddling such rumours are mischief makers who wish to tarnish the reputation of the association. We at CAN have not and will not adopt any candidate for the following reasons.

“First, CAN as an umbrella body for Christians in Nigeria is a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allows individual church members to join the political parties of their choice.

“Since we have members belonging to different parties, it is thus illogical to adopt a candidate and direct our members to do so,’’ he stressed.

Ologunwa noted that Akeredolu’s administration had maintained a robust relationship with CAN and the latter would not sacrifice that for politics and would continue to remain neutral at elections and continue to support the government.

Responding, Gov. Akeredolu thanked the Christian leaders for their prayers and supports for his administration.

He noted that the CAN leadership had done the right thing by staying neutral in election matters, adding that the Church was not meant to play politics, but to pray for the people and for country.