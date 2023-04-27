The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Ima Elijah

The coalition emphasised the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA), a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, has joined the chorus, demanding that the position of Deputy Speaker be zoned to a Christian lawmaker from the South-South region.

The Coalition made its position clear in a statement signed by its Chairman, Bala Mohammed, and Secretary, Boboye Akinrefon. The group urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cede the position of Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly to a Christian from the South-South geo-political zone.

The PPSA argues that such a move would balance religion, equity, and justice, in keeping with the federal character principle. The coalition emphasised the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation in the leadership of the 10th Green Chamber, arguing that there are capable hands in the South-South region who can handle the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group clarified that it is not opposed to the idea of a Muslim Speaker in the 10th Assembly, but it believes that religious balance should be applied, especially among the two Principal Officers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The PPSA noted that Nigerians and the Christian community accepted the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket in the 9th Assembly in good faith. However, the group stressed that it is crucial to reflect religious balancing in the Parliament.

The PPSA identified the incumbent Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power in the 9th Assembly, Honourable Reverend Francis Waive, as the man fit for the job. Waive, who represents Ughelli North, South Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State, has already shown interest in the position of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch