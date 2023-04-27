Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

The Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA), a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, has joined the chorus, demanding that the position of Deputy Speaker be zoned to a Christian lawmaker from the South-South region.

The Coalition made its position clear in a statement signed by its Chairman, Bala Mohammed, and Secretary, Boboye Akinrefon. The group urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cede the position of Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly to a Christian from the South-South geo-political zone.

The PPSA argues that such a move would balance religion, equity, and justice, in keeping with the federal character principle. The coalition emphasised the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation in the leadership of the 10th Green Chamber, arguing that there are capable hands in the South-South region who can handle the position.

The group clarified that it is not opposed to the idea of a Muslim Speaker in the 10th Assembly, but it believes that religious balance should be applied, especially among the two Principal Officers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The PPSA noted that Nigerians and the Christian community accepted the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket in the 9th Assembly in good faith. However, the group stressed that it is crucial to reflect religious balancing in the Parliament.