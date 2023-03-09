ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Calls arise for zoning of Senate presidency to South East

Ima Elijah

They asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to back the South-East region...

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

A political pressure group affiliated with The Equality Movement (TEM) has requested that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allocate the position of Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate to the South East.

Recommended articles

The group's leader, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and Garba Noma, the publicity secretary, made this appeal in a statement released in Kaduna.

The statement read in part: “We used to remember the tripod of Nigeria’s politics that is the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo. At any point in time in order to ensure the balance of power, the ‘big three’ are adequately represented in the top echelon of political power. A situation where one of the big three is missing will create imbalance in the political equation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They also asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to back the South-East region in producing the next Senate President to promote equity, fairness, and unity.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Calls arise for zoning of Senate presidency to South East

Calls arise for zoning of Senate presidency to South East

Katsina Govt. approves N367m for rehabilitation, upgrade of Musawa Dam

Katsina Govt. approves N367m for rehabilitation, upgrade of Musawa Dam

Fish out perpetrators of Akere Auto spare parts market fire, Sanwo-Olu charges CP

Fish out perpetrators of Akere Auto spare parts market fire, Sanwo-Olu charges CP

Kwara 2023: PDP Senatorial aspirant endorses Gov. AbdulRazaq

Kwara 2023: PDP Senatorial aspirant endorses Gov. AbdulRazaq

Abia ADP Deputy Guber Candidate, supporters join LP

Abia ADP Deputy Guber Candidate, supporters join LP

Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

Group mobilises for Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

Group mobilises for Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

Ikpeazu grants command promotion to Abia LG workers days before election

Ikpeazu grants command promotion to Abia LG workers days before election

DSS decries political tension in the country ahead of guber elections

DSS decries political tension in the country ahead of guber elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others