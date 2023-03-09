A political pressure group affiliated with The Equality Movement (TEM) has requested that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allocate the position of Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate to the South East.
Calls arise for zoning of Senate presidency to South East
They asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to back the South-East region...
The group's leader, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and Garba Noma, the publicity secretary, made this appeal in a statement released in Kaduna.
The statement read in part: “We used to remember the tripod of Nigeria’s politics that is the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo. At any point in time in order to ensure the balance of power, the ‘big three’ are adequately represented in the top echelon of political power. A situation where one of the big three is missing will create imbalance in the political equation.”
They also asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to back the South-East region in producing the next Senate President to promote equity, fairness, and unity.
