Bwala proves South East has rejected Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council said the attendance at the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, ‘is enough sign that South-East region has rejected the ruling party’.
Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, attended an APC grand rally/flag-off of the presidential and governorship campaigns of the party in the state at the Pa Ngele Ọrụta township Stadium in Abakaliki.
Reacting to the rally, Bwala said the attendance was poor, especially as the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, is Tinubu’s “strongest supporter in the southeast”.
Bwala's words: “The scanty turn out of their Ebonyi rally is enough signs that South East has rejected APC. Mind you Ebonyi Governor is the strongest supporter of their candidate in the south east,” Bwala wrote on his verified Twitter handle.
Tinubu's promise to South East: Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, November 24, 2022, vowed to transform the South East and dialogue with agitators if elected president of the country at the 2023 general election.
He vowed to move the country forward and as well bring greater development to the South-East region, and dialogue with agitators, if elected the president of the country at the 2023 general election.
Tinubu, however, tasked citizens of the southeast region, especially the people of Ebonyi State to vote massively for the governorship candidate and all other candidates of the party, adding that the people must protect their votes after voting in the 2023 general election.
