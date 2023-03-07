BVAS: Court fixes date to rule on INEC’s case against Peter Obi

The Abuja-based Court of Appeal has scheduled Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to review the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) application to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used in the February 25 presidential election.
A three-member panel of the appellate court postponed a decision on a physical inspection of all BVAS units used during the election until later.
Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), who represents Peter Obi and the Labour Party, asserted that the application was necessary to extract data embedded in the BVAS representing the actual results from Polling Units.
However, Tanimu Inuwa, INEC's lead counsel, urged the court to reject the request, claiming that it would disrupt preparations for the Governorship and National Assembly elections set for Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Following the hearing, the Justice Joseph Ikyegh-led panel adjourned the ruling on the issue until Wednesday.
