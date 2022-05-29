Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim clinches APC Ondo South Senatorial ticket

Boye Oyewunmi got 23 votes while Olusola Iji and Morayo Lebi scored nine votes each, and Muyiwa Akinfolarin had zero vote.

The Returning Officers, Yinka Orokoto, who announced the result, said the election was free, fair and transparent.

He said that out of 330 delegates, seven were absent while 323 delegates were accredited to cast their votes, without any void vote.

“The election is free, fair and transparent as you can see. Thanks to electoral officers, party agents, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agents for a hitch-free election.

“I hereby declare Ibrahim as the winner of this primary, having polled the highest votes of 190 out of 323 votes,” Orokoto said.

Ibrahim, who expressed joy over the results, thanked God for his victory at the primary, which he said was transparent and democratic.

He also thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for their unflinching support.

“I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, mankind and Gov. Akeredolu, an hegemony of politics in Ondo State, who remains the leader.

“I also thank all my team for their hard work, I appreciate the delegates and other aspirants who participated in the election,” Ibrahim said.

NAN reports that the Stellamaris College, venue of the election, was beefed up with heavy security by police and other security agents.