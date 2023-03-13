ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Chief of Army Staff retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has congratulated the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu over his electoral victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai [Twitter@Chiefojukwu]
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai [Twitter@Chiefojukwu]

Buratai, who is the immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), extended his congratulatory message in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that Tinubu’s victory was a clear reflection of the will of the people.

Buratai commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for presiding over an election in a country with the largest democracy in the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it is a job well planned and professionally executed.

“Let me begin by congratulating Nigerian voters who turned out on the 25th of February 2023 to exercise their civic duty and voted enmasse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as our President-Elect.

“It is a clear reflection of the will of the people,” he said.

The former army chief also called on Nigerians to vote all APC candidates in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the vote of all Nigerians had the power to make a difference and consolidate on the wise choice made during the presidential election.

“At this juncture, I say with all sense of responsibility that our collective future is assured under the renewed hope vision and mission of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I believe the President-elect is a man of capacity, empathy, vision, and all that it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“Therefore, I encourage all Nigerians to vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship elections at the states levels so that the APC can have a majority at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not be part of the minority opposition as we already have the APC at the Centre.

“Continuity has been achieved at the Federal level with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect from the APC.

“Therefore, for effective policy implementation, progress’ security and development of our country, also vote APC at the states levels. Nigeria shall be great by the Grace of God,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

Nwobodo endorses PDP’s Mbah, urges youths to vote massively for him

Nwobodo endorses PDP’s Mbah, urges youths to vote massively for him

Kano Govt sends bill for establishment of rural road agency, others to assembly – Commissioner

Kano Govt sends bill for establishment of rural road agency, others to assembly – Commissioner

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey totals 48,000 – Erdogan

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey totals 48,000 – Erdogan

Governorship candidate in Rivers raises alarm over false rape accusation

Governorship candidate in Rivers raises alarm over false rape accusation

Lagos residents donate 300 units blood to victims of train accident

Lagos residents donate 300 units blood to victims of train accident

Our candidate not capable of governing Katsina - NNPP chairman declares

Our candidate not capable of governing Katsina - NNPP chairman declares

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday