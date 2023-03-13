Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

He said that Tinubu’s victory was a clear reflection of the will of the people.

Buratai commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for presiding over an election in a country with the largest democracy in the African continent.

According to him, it is a job well planned and professionally executed.

“Let me begin by congratulating Nigerian voters who turned out on the 25th of February 2023 to exercise their civic duty and voted enmasse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as our President-Elect.

“It is a clear reflection of the will of the people,” he said.

The former army chief also called on Nigerians to vote all APC candidates in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections across the country.

He stated that the vote of all Nigerians had the power to make a difference and consolidate on the wise choice made during the presidential election.

“At this juncture, I say with all sense of responsibility that our collective future is assured under the renewed hope vision and mission of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I believe the President-elect is a man of capacity, empathy, vision, and all that it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“Therefore, I encourage all Nigerians to vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship elections at the states levels so that the APC can have a majority at all levels.

“Do not be part of the minority opposition as we already have the APC at the Centre.

“Continuity has been achieved at the Federal level with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect from the APC.