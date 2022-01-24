RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buni’s ingenuity saved APC from factionalism, collapse – DG Media

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said on Monday that the governor’s ingenuity had saved the All Progressives Congress (APC) from factionalism and collapse.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buni, who is the Chairman of Caretaker Committee of the ruling party, is also the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Damaturu on Monday, Mamman said the governor achieved the feat of repositioning the party through his strategy of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders.

“It is not a mere coincidence that his colleagues, members of the National Executive Committee of the APC unanimously nominated him as the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee in June 2020.

“Buni’s wisdom in forming several committees, gave stakeholders a true sense of belonging and participation, as well as ownership of the party,” he said.

The DG noted that due to Buni’s experience and leadership skills, many individuals that left the party had returned, and those planning to defect remained, with high hopes for re-building the party.

According to him, Buni’s humble approach to wide scale consultations and lending listening ears to everyone, has endeared him to a lot of politicians, adding that he made history by attracting three serving governors into the APC.

He said under Buni’s leadership, the party had registered and validated over 40 million members, just as his all-inclusive approach led to withdrawal of several court cases by aggrieved members.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni’s ingenuity saved APC from factionalism, collapse – DG Media

Buni’s ingenuity saved APC from factionalism, collapse – DG Media

FG suspends plan to remove petrol subsidy

FG suspends plan to remove petrol subsidy

Alleged money laundering: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, others

Alleged money laundering: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, others

Suspected terrorists blow up Catholic church in Taraba

Suspected terrorists blow up Catholic church in Taraba

NHRC records 524 sexual, gender-based violence complaints in 2021

NHRC records 524 sexual, gender-based violence complaints in 2021

PDP supporters defect to APC in Edo

PDP supporters defect to APC in Edo

Dokpesi vows to go naked if Atiku fails to cede power to southeast in 2027

Dokpesi vows to go naked if Atiku fails to cede power to southeast in 2027

JAMB asks candidate who cheated 21 years ago to forfeit certificates despite apology

JAMB asks candidate who cheated 21 years ago to forfeit certificates despite apology

Dangers of Nigeria’s skin bleaching trend

Dangers of Nigeria’s skin bleaching trend

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader

‘Call me by my name’, Soludo rejects 'His Excellency' title

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)