The newly elected National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu has officially assumed leadership of the party.
Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu
Adamu emerged as chairman at the APC convention which was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja last Saturday, March 26, 2022.
This took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, about 72 hours after he had been sworn in as the party's Chairman.
The Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni, formally handed over after about 21 months of leading the party.
The brief ceremony, which took place at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, was witnessed by all 77 newly elected executive members and Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule.
