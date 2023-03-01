ADVERTISEMENT
Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the polls.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Wednesday, described Tinubu and Shetima as the best team to run the country at this material time.

“The people of Nigeria have spoken with great hope for a better Nigeria through the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency.

“Tinubu is a true Nigerian, who in his private and public life accomodates Nigerians from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“His experience in transforming Lagos State would no doubt be used for the transformation of a larger Nigeria,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians and other candidates who contested in the just concluded presidential election to support Tinubu to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

Buni prayed God to guide the incoming Asiwaju/Kashim administration for a more united, prosperous and a better country.

