Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

“The people of Nigeria have spoken with great hope for a better Nigeria through the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency.

“Tinubu is a true Nigerian, who in his private and public life accomodates Nigerians from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“His experience in transforming Lagos State would no doubt be used for the transformation of a larger Nigeria,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians and other candidates who contested in the just concluded presidential election to support Tinubu to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT