Buni casts vote, lauds improvement of security in Yobe

He recalled that Buni Gari was once the epicentre of Boko Haram Insurgency, but expressed joy for the improvement of security in the area.

“So far so good; I am highly delighted with the fact that our people are now voting in their ancestral communities unlike in the past when they were IDP’s, voting outside their communities,” the governor said.

Buni also expressed happiness over reports of peaceful and orderly conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections across the state.

Also, the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Hashimi ll El-kenemi, had also cast his vote peacefully at Mairi 005 Polling Unit in Damaturu.