Buni casts vote, lauds improvement of security in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Saturday cast his vote at Balturam Yerima Polling Unit in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen at the unit with registration number 004, Buni expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

He recalled that Buni Gari was once the epicentre of Boko Haram Insurgency, but expressed joy for the improvement of security in the area.

“So far so good; I am highly delighted with the fact that our people are now voting in their ancestral communities unlike in the past when they were IDP’s, voting outside their communities,” the governor said.

Buni also expressed happiness over reports of peaceful and orderly conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections across the state.

Also, the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Hashimi ll El-kenemi, had also cast his vote peacefully at Mairi 005 Polling Unit in Damaturu.

El-kenemi, who spoke with newsmen thereafter, commended INEC for improvement in the electoral process and called on the commission to maintain the standard.

