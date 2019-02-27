Fayemi said on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti that the return of the president was a victory for good governance and a clear indication from Nigerians that they were ready to move to the next level in line with the APCs agenda.

She expressed confidence that the Buhari-led administration would consolidate on the achievements of the last four years and justify the renewal of his mandate by Nigerians for re-electing him.

The governors wife commended the people of Ekiti for the peaceful conduct of the elections and for coming out in large number to exercise their franchise.

She particularly commended the women in the state for coming out en masse and for encouraging their husbands and children to vote for the president.

The governors wife gave an assurance that women would take their rightful position in the administration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi through loans and grants to boost their businesses.

Belonging to the same party as the federal level would make it easy for the governor to fulfill his promises without any hindrance, she said.

She also congratulated all candidates of the APC in the National Assembly elections for emerging victorious.