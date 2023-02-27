Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

The former Vice-President managed to edge what turned out to be a keenly contested presidential contest with 6762 votes difference.

According to the results announced by the state Returning Officer, Professor Muazu Abubakar Gusau, in the early hours of Monday, February 27, 2023, Atiku polled 489,045 votes to leave Tinubu trailing closely behind him with 482,283 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) finished third with 69386 votes while Labour Party's Peter Obi recorded 6376 votes.

Gusau said the total number of Registered Voters was 3516719 while the total number of Accredited voters was put at 1097663.