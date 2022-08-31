RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

Kingsley Chukwuka

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Kukah has said President Muhammadu Buhari's recruitment process was responsible for the religious and ethnic divide Nigerians are currently facing.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

Kukah said when you give priority to a religion or ethnic group it automatically means others will feel like they don't belong.

Recommended articles

He said, “I have said that Buhari’s recruitment process has the tendency to cause a threat because we have lost the moral right to quarrel with Boko Haram who say unless you accept our way, you will die.

"If you decide that you want to give privilege to a religion or an ethnic group, what will happen is that others automatically become outsiders.”

Kukah said this on Monday August 29, 2022, at a discussion of his new book, “Broken Truth” at Rovingheights Bookstore, Abuja.

He emphasised that there are consequences for using religion to manipulate politics.

Recalling the issue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket, Kukah said using religion to control politics has consequences that Nigerian politicians do not understand.

"If you look at history, there’s a consequence for using religion to manipulate politics. We just need to look at Germany, the consequences are there to see in Hitler,” he said.

“The problem is that the Nigerian political elites lack the mental capacity to understand the consequences of the fire they are stoking because there is nothing to suggest, the average person who is living in the north, who is Fulani, who is a Muslim, who is Hausa, can say that they are proud of the Nigerian political system, beyond a very tiny percentage.

Kukah has also clarified the insinuation that he had personal issues with President Buhari saying his concern has been about the president’s poor performance especially in security and economic areas.

He said the pervasive level of insecurity should be enough to be the concern of people of decent mind, lamenting particularly that Sokoto State has become a house of horror with fear stalking people's homes, highways, cities, hamlets and communities as bandits and insurgents maim lives at will.

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

I will halt debt accumulation, grant tax rebates – Atiku

I will halt debt accumulation, grant tax rebates – Atiku

2023: Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support

2023: Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan: Osinbajo departs for U.S.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan: Osinbajo departs for U.S.

Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

Lagos to raise education sector budget above 10%

Lagos to raise education sector budget above 10%

Lecturers react to ASUU president’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about state universities

Lecturers react to ASUU president’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about state universities

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Anxiety in PDP over Wike's meeting with Tinubu in London

Witches and Wizards back Tinubu

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ayo Fayose and Isaac Fayose

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign