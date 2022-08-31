Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

He said, “I have said that Buhari’s recruitment process has the tendency to cause a threat because we have lost the moral right to quarrel with Boko Haram who say unless you accept our way, you will die.

"If you decide that you want to give privilege to a religion or an ethnic group, what will happen is that others automatically become outsiders.”

Kukah said this on Monday August 29, 2022, at a discussion of his new book, “Broken Truth” at Rovingheights Bookstore, Abuja.

He emphasised that there are consequences for using religion to manipulate politics.

Recalling the issue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket, Kukah said using religion to control politics has consequences that Nigerian politicians do not understand.

"If you look at history, there’s a consequence for using religion to manipulate politics. We just need to look at Germany, the consequences are there to see in Hitler,” he said.

“The problem is that the Nigerian political elites lack the mental capacity to understand the consequences of the fire they are stoking because there is nothing to suggest, the average person who is living in the north, who is Fulani, who is a Muslim, who is Hausa, can say that they are proud of the Nigerian political system, beyond a very tiny percentage.

Kukah has also clarified the insinuation that he had personal issues with President Buhari saying his concern has been about the president’s poor performance especially in security and economic areas.