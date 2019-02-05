Onyeama disclosed this on Tuesday in Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State in continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari re-election presidential campaign tour of the state .

The minister noted that the current economic hardship in the country was as a result of lost opportunities occasioned by corruption in past administrations.

He said that President Buhari was worried that in spite of the abundant material resources in the country, Nigerians were still living below poverty line.

The minister said the president was not in the race to enrich himself, but to bequeath a great future for the country.

Onyeama, however, appealed to the people of the area to support the re-election of the president.

A vote for Buhari is a vote for the good of your children. This is an opportunity to reshape this country, he said.

The minister said the presidents second term would afford the partys administration the opportunity to consolidate on its achievements so far.

He said that the agricultural revolution of the current administration had made the country self sufficient in rice production.

It will be tragic if another party wins the election, he said.

Mrs Ada Ogbu, a chieftain of the party, said it was unthinkable to imagine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) return to power.

Ogbu said PDP had every opportunity to make the country one of the most economically viable in the world but lost it.

Let us all support the re-election of the president, because it is the way to go for Ndigbo. He will win and it will be good to count us as part of the success story, he said.