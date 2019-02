Ajimobi said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The victory of the president in the face of odds and inexplicable desperation by the opposition to wrest power from the government at the centre gladdens my heart.

It is a referendum in support of integrity, good governance and the fight against corruption.

These are the values that the President and our great party, the APC, stand for and have been pursuing vigorously in the last four years.

My appeal to the good people of Oyo State is to please cast their vote for the APC in next Saturdays governorship and House of Assembly elections.

This will enable us to leverage on the partys victory at the centre. Oyo State cannot afford to fall into the hands of the opposition, he said.

Ajimobi said his administration had laid solid foundation for the rapid socioeconomic development of the state, saying the people should not wittingly take steps that would halt the momentum.

The interest and development of the state will be guaranteed when we remain with the party at the centre, judging from past experience. Im therefore appealing to the people of the state to entrust the APC with their mandate to continue the unprecedented legacy projects, he added.

The governor said he had taken his contestable loss of Oyo South senatorial election to the opposition in its stride, describing it as a sacrifice for the larger interest of the state.

He said that he remained undaunted, vowing to lead the party into victory in the governorship and Assembly elections on March 9.

He urged the people of the state to leverage on the APCs victory at the centre by ensuring that they cast their vote for Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the partys governorship candidate in the state.