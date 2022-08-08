Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Muhammad, whose father was President Buhari’s oldest brother had earlier threatened to destroy the ruling party when he lost the party’s House of Representative’s primary for the Daura Sandamu/Maiadua Constituency.

He failed to secure his re-election ticket after polling 30 votes, while Aminu Jamo, his rival secured 117 votes.

According to Daily Trust, since he lost the primary election, there have been clashes between his camp and Jamo’s supporters.

Pulse Nigeria

Explaining the reason he left the APC on Sunday, August 7, 2022, Muhammed said he left the party because Jamo abused his father.

“I received an audio recording where their candidate (Jamo) called my father, Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffalo, by name and abused him. Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffallo and President Buhari are of the same father and mother.”

“Out of the 26 children born by their father, they are the only males that are from the same father and mother. So, abusing my father is abusing the president.

“So, I said since the issue has gone beyond politics to denigrating the dignity of my parents, I cannot take it any longer, and it is not binding on me to stay in the party, so I decided to leave,” he said.