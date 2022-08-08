RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Muhammed says he decided to leave the APC after he received an audio recording of his political rival denigrating his father.

Fatuhu Muhammed is a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari. (TheCable)
Fatuhu Muhammed is a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari. (TheCable)

Recommended articles

Muhammad, whose father was President Buhari’s oldest brother had earlier threatened to destroy the ruling party when he lost the party’s House of Representative’s primary for the Daura Sandamu/Maiadua Constituency.

He failed to secure his re-election ticket after polling 30 votes, while Aminu Jamo, his rival secured 117 votes.

According to Daily Trust, since he lost the primary election, there have been clashes between his camp and Jamo’s supporters.

Fatuhu Muhammad and Muhammadu Buhari (NotedfromAtlanta)
Fatuhu Muhammad and Muhammadu Buhari (NotedfromAtlanta) Pulse Nigeria

Explaining the reason he left the APC on Sunday, August 7, 2022, Muhammed said he left the party because Jamo abused his father.

“I received an audio recording where their candidate (Jamo) called my father, Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffalo, by name and abused him. Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffallo and President Buhari are of the same father and mother.”

“Out of the 26 children born by their father, they are the only males that are from the same father and mother. So, abusing my father is abusing the president.

“So, I said since the issue has gone beyond politics to denigrating the dignity of my parents, I cannot take it any longer, and it is not binding on me to stay in the party, so I decided to leave,” he said.

Muhammed has not yet announced the party he would defect to but according to Premium Times, the President’s nephew has recently met with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

PDP members in Zuru Emirate dump party for APC

PDP members in Zuru Emirate dump party for APC

Opposition lawmakers say no going back on plan to impeach Buhari

Opposition lawmakers say no going back on plan to impeach Buhari

Plateau PDP Chairman says Wike should not be treated like a nonentity

Plateau PDP Chairman says Wike should not be treated like a nonentity

Train project: Lagos to begin passenger carriage by Jan 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

Train project: Lagos to begin passenger carriage by Jan 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

Sanusi: Youths must ask questions, demand answers from public officers

Sanusi: Youths must ask questions, demand answers from public officers

Police kill 2 armed robbers terrorising Lagos residents

Police kill 2 armed robbers terrorising Lagos residents

Trending

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

PDP Crisis: Wike demands Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation as part of conditions for peace