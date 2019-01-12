The group made this known on Saturday in a statement jointly signed by Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, the state Coordinator and Secretary of BYO, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group was reacting to the allegation of non-performance of the Buhari-led Federal Government by the Campaign Team of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democrat Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While addressing party supporters in Lafia Square, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of PDP, had urged Nigerians to elect Abubakar.

Secondus had challenged President Buhari to come out and engage the people on his record of performance, if any and “stop hiding in the Villa”.

He alleged that while PDP candidates and leaders were engaging the people for votes, President Buhari and APC leaders were hiding in the Villa planning how to rig elections.

Reacting however, BYO said: “In response to the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s comments at the Nasarawa rally, BYO has challenged Atiku Abubakar and his party to benchmark the resources available, income earned and their achievements in 16 years respectively.

“The PDP should compare this with what President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has gotten in the last four years whenever they are talking to Nigerians.

“When we talk about character, President Buhari has demonstrated utmost care for the needy, pensioners, market women, and unemployed graduates.

“This, he did, with an impartial mechanism that debarred all forms of tribalism, religious favour or nepotism in the distribution of the Federal Government Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) to Nigerians.

“None of the PDP past leaders ever achieved the feat where proposed figure gets to the intended beneficiaries without any form of middlemen deductions.”

On Secondus’ allegation that some politicians in Lagos State who always spoke against about corruption had milked the state dry, the BYO leaders said: “No matter what yardstick will be used aside the size of the land area, Lagos remains the state that will always be at the top of all the good ratings when compared to other 36 states.

“Unfortunately, PDP can hardly boast of similar feat where a state’s internally generated revenue is enough to keep it going outside royalties.

“If PDP and Atiku want to uphold their claims, they should tell Nigerians what they used $500 billion oil earnings in 16 years for Nigerians to compare it with the $94 billion earned in three years under President Muhammadu Buhari.”