President Muhammadu Buhari will move with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Kano State to campaign for re-election on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

This was disclosed by his campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, January 30. The campaign rally was initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 27, but was later postponed for undisclosed reasons.

The president won 1,903,999 votes in the state during his 2015 triumph and is expected to pull another major coup from there for next month's election.

During the APC's primary election to elect the party's 2019 presidential candidate in November 2018, Buhari won 2,931,235 votes from party members.

The president has relentlessly appealed to Nigerians to re-elect him so that he can consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

Over the past couple of weeks, he's campaigned in Kogi, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Imo and Abia.

2019 presidential race

Even though the February 16 election has been billed as a keen contest between Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they both face competition from 70 others.

Some of the other candidates include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Peoples Trust (PT) and many more.