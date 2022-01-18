Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Ojodu also debunked the claim that Tinubu made him successful, saying he had been an accomplished publisher before he met the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress in 1992.

In a statement titled ‘Principled Political Choices are not Betrayal’, the presidential aide, who is leading the campaign for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency said he would continue to follow his conscience.

He said, “The idea that everyone who has related with Tinubu and disagrees with him on this Presidential bid is a traitor and a betrayer is puerile. Many of us, his associates, were not made by him as you also want the world to believe.

“We were already made before meeting him and in the course of relating we gave one another a helping hand. As far back as 1992 when I came to know him I was already one of the editors of a popular news magazine with a good standing too in the civil society.”

Ojodu also said he won't allow those describing him as a traitor because of his stance on the 2023 presidency to intimidate him.

“On this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God sake. I almost died seeking these inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention and severally tortured. Your god is not my god.

“Let no one think he can browbeat or blackmail me to do what does not go with my conscience or my ideals. Enough of your phone threats and embarrassment of my family members!” said Ojudu.