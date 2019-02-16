President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has revealed that the president was disappointed about the postponement of the February 16 presidential election.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced in the early hours of Saturday, February 16 that proceeding with the elections was no longer feasible after a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan.

He said the Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.

Taking to his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad) on Saturday, the president's aide said he provided the electoral umpire with every necessary support to ensure a hitch-free elections.

He posted, "President Buhari has cooperated fully with INEC by ensuring everything it demanded to conduct free and fair elections were promptly made available to it.

"He personally took his campaign to 36 states and Abuja, he travelled to Daura to vote, and then postponement, so disappointed!"

The postponement has generated outrage from Nigerians and several political parties who criticised the electoral umpire's failure to keep to its promise.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the decision as an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to implement plans to rig the elections in its favour.

However, the APC campaign council has also condemned the postpone in the strongest possible terms, labelling it "a huge disappointment".