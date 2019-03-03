The State Coordinator of BYO, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the party that the celebration was to appreciate and thank Lagos electorate for voting Buhari.

NAN reports that the celebration tagged Appreciation 2019: Thank You for Voting Buhari and His Team had in attendance members of BYO across the state and many residents.

Odunuga said that Nigerians had spoken, especially Lagos electorate, saying that Buharis re-election was a renewed call to service for the President and his team.

The BYO coordinator said: The purpose of this party is to say thank you to Lagosians and Nigerians and also to appreciate them. It is also to tell the people that this government needs our support.

The people have indeed showed the love they have for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by re-electing them. We are motivated by this overwhelming support of Lagosians.

We thank the youth, women and others who cast their votes in support of Buhari on Feb. 23. We would appeal to them to do it again on March 9 when we shall be voting in Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

According to him, residents must be appreciated so as to get more support for APC candidates in the upcoming elections.

He urged residents to vote Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC Governorship Candidate and all candidates of APC for State Assembly Elections on Saturday.

Odunuga, who noted that the turnout of voters on Feb. 23, elections was not impressive at all, urged eligible voters to troop out to vote for APC candidates in the upcoming elections.

It was very sad that a lot of our youths were playing football on the streets when the elections were ongoing, showing apathy to matter that had to do with their future, he said.

The National Patron, BYO, Southwest, Mr Muritala Salau, who noted that Buharis re-election did not come to him as a surprise because of the Presidents achievements, said the masses must be appreciated for standing behind Buhari.

We have all seen the achievements of Buhari everywhere, so our campaigns were not as much as that of 2015 elections. We campaigned less because of his achievements.

We are thanking the people for their love and belief in Buhari which made them to come out to vote him, Audu said.

Mr Taofeek Ishola-Akinleye, the Chairman, National Electronic Technician Association, Kosofe Branch, told NAN that Buharis victory was a great one for the masses.

Ishola-Akinleye said: This victory deserves celebrating because Buhari has come to rescue the masses from the oppressor.

We pray God to continue to strengthen the President in his bid to take the country to Next Level and Nigeria a great country everyone will be proud of.

Mr Jide Bakare, the Publicity Secretary of the group, said that the critical masses that contributed their best to ensure the re-election of Buhari worth celebrating.

Bakare said: For the first time, we have seen election of Nigerian President that is not championed by godfathers. The people, critical masses determined the re-election of Buhari.

Our expectation and clarion call on the President is that he should not fail in the area of economy, job creation, security and continued fight against corruption.

Bakare, who advised the President to focus on the masses, was confident that the people would not regret voting for Buhari.

The event, which had in attendance so many artisans associations, ethnic communities, youth groups, disabled association, among others, was full of funfare and music.

NAN reports that President Buhari was on Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled 15.19 million votes.

Buhari defeated 71 other candidates including his closest contender, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11. 25 million votes to emerge second.