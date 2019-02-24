The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presidential collation was conducted at the Kashim Ibrahim of College of Education, Maiduguri.

The exercise, presided over by the states Presidential Returning Officer, Prof. Saminu Abdulrahaman, was conducted smoothly in the presence of party agents, election observers, security agents and journalists.

NAN reports that Buhari scored the highest cast in seven of the 27 local government areas as indicated in the results so far submitted for collation by the returning officers of the councils.

The councils were Nganzai; Mobbar, Dikwa, Abadam, Guzamala, Gubio and Magumeri.

The presidential election results so far collated indicated that Buhari was taking the lead against his closets opponent, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The results as announced by the Returning Officer in charge of Nganzai, Dr A Fusami, showed that the APC candidate scored 6, 804 as against the 975 votes scored by the PDPs candidate.

In Mobbar, Baba Shehu, the Returning Officer, declared that Buhari polled 13, 122 votes and Atiku scored 280 votes.

For Dikwa; the Returning Officer, Dr. J. Ibrahim, disclosed that the APC candidate scored 17, 805 against the 100 votes scored by the PDP candidate.

Dr Ahmed Musa, the Returning Officer in charge of Abadam, said that the APC candidate polled 5, 907 while the PDP candidate got 270 votes.

The Returning Officer in charge of Guzamala, Dr Zarma Alhaji, announced that Buhari polled 5, 370 votes against the 521 votes scored by Atiku.

Also, Dr Kachalla Mohammed, the Returning Officer in charge of Gubio, declared that the APC candidate polled 10, 207 votes while the PDP flag bearer got 510 votes.

Dr Babagana Gambo, the Returning Officer in charge of Magumeri, announced that Buhari polled 12, 739 against the 694 votes scored by Atiku.

NAN reports also that election results from far distance areas were expected to be received at the collation centre, while the exercise was adjourned later in the day for continuation.

Meanwhile, similar exercises were ongoing for the president, senate and House of Representatives elections at Maiduguri, Monguno andother centers in the state.