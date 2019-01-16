Fanwo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the All Progressives Party (APC) Presidential Rally in Lokoja, that Buhari performed well and deserved massive votes from all Nigerians.

“The mammoth crowd you are seeing here today is an assurance that President Buhari will win massively across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi.

“It is a very successful rally today as you can see that it is a massive endorsement for our dear President, just as he won massivel in Kogi in 2015.

“We are sure that Buhari will garner more votes, as we now have a governor that people of Kogi believes in, who has also performed well in security, infrastructure, health, education, among others.

“The ovation that Mr President’s statement received today on the rivatilisation of Ajaokuta Steel, shows that our people are desirous of having a rejuvenated Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“It is a very big policy statement as the President has promised to make sure that Ajaokuta comes back to life, employ our people, and use the Steel products for the development of the nation’s infrastructure,” fanwo said.

Fanwo, who doubles as the Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Yahaya Bello, said that the Itakpe to Warri Rail line that had been rejuvenated was one of the things that had endeared Buhari to Kogi people.

“Our governor has also been able to complement the achievements of President Buhari in Kogi, and that is why our people will vote massively for APC.

“I am calling on our people to come out en masse to vote Buhari and all other APC Candidates in Feb. 16 and March 2, general elections, and to make sure that Buhari is re-elected for projects’ continuity,” Fanwo said.

He, however, advised the electorate to shun any form of violence saying “violence does us no good in an election irrespective of party.

“We must eschew violence, conduct ourselves well and ensure that politicians who do not use their children for thuggery do not end up using our children for such,” he said.

Mr Ademola Bello-Destiny, the APC Candidate for Mopamuro State House of Assembly Constituency, told NAN that the large turnout for the rally was a sign for Nigerians to know that ‘Kogi is for Buhari.

“I am giving you the assurance that in Mopamuro LGA, President Buhari will have 85 per cent votes across all the wards,” Bello-Destiny said.