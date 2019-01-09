Buni said this on Wednesday in Kafur, during a campaign rally for the re-election of Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

He said “There is no doubt that Buhari is an honest and credible leader that Nigeria needs for the next four years.

“Buhari is honest and capable of moving the country to greater heights”.

He urged youths and women to work harder to ensure the president’s re-election.

He said APC was experiencing large influx of Nigerians into its fold in view of the president’s performance, particularly in the North West zone.

“Now as I am speaking to you, two PDP senators in the zone have defected to APC.

“Because of the massive defection to the party, we are having problems in those areas more than in any other zone in the country,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for APC candidates from top-to-bottom on Feb. 16, and March 2.

Also speaking, Gov. Alhaji Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa said that APC deserved 100 per cent votes during the elections.

He said that the party was designed to enhance living conditions of Nigerians.

The governor said that the party had introduced a lot of empowerment programmes for youths and women, including enhancement of entrepreneurship developments.

He said that the party also intensified efforts in fighting poverty through a number of programmes.

In his remarks, Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina said described President Buhari as honest and the type of leader Nigeria needed now.