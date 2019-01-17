Buhari was in the city on Thursday, January 17, 2019, to open the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) assembly, campaigning for a seat in the presidency, governorship positions and spots in the national and state parliaments.

After what seemed like a successful visit, the Commander-in-Chief takes to Twitter to gesture gratitude to the vibrant city. During Buhari's trip, he met with traditional rulers who are also important in ensuring a peaceful election in February and March.

A crowd of people occupied every available seat at a stadium where the Warri rally was held. It confirms strength in number of supporters, equivalent to the figures when President Buhari visited Kogi a day prior.

As he descended the stairs in a 25,000 capacity stadium in Lokoja, Buhari is seen in a video needing support as he slipped while climbing down.

This has renewed attention on his fitness for the responsibility of leading Nigeria for another four years. The incident gave him an image of weakness -- it has not boosted confidence on Twitter as many profiles react.