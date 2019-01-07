President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment towards the conduct of free, fair and credible elections as Nigerians prepare to troop out to the polls next month.

While speaking during the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday, January 7, 2019, the president noted that credible elections are the foundation of political stability and peace in any nation.

Noting that the quality of elections has continued to improve since 2015, the president said he's warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that all votes must count without undue interference.

He said, "We have insisted that votes must count and have maintained a policy of non-interference in elections. INEC has, so far since 2015, conducted fair and credible elections in 195 constituencies nationwide, which have been attested nationwide to be qualitatively better than previous elections.

"Let me reiterate my commitment to free and fair elections. If there is one legacy I want to leave is the enthronement of democracy as a system of government. And for democracy to be enthroned, elections must be free and fair. That means citizens have a right to vote for candidates of their choice without intimidation in any form.

"I have warned INEC and security agencies to that effect. We will keep insisting that votes must count."

Despite the president's claim about recent elections being widely-lauded for their quality, they have also been riddled with claims of vote-buying and other electoral irregularities, especially in his party's victories in the governorship elections conducted in Osun and Ekiti last year.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the president several times of planning to use federal might to rig the elections in his favour. His refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has given the opposition even more fuel to doubt his intentions of free and fair elections.

2019 presidential race

Buhari, 76, is seeking re-election at the February 16 presidential election with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar,﻿ of the PDP as his biggest opponent.

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.