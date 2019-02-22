The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media sand Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, noted that the false allegations were coming less than 24 hours ahead of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He stated that the objective of the allegations was to stoke up religious division to score cheap political goals.

The statement said: “It has come to the notice of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the forthcoming elections, that some unscrupulous Nigerians are again falsely and wickedly claiming that the administration has an agenda to impose Islam on Nigeria.

“The objective is clearly to stoke up religious division for political gains. Some of these same persons made these devious and fabricated claims ahead of the 2015 election. They failed woefully.

“The President strongly affirms the oath he took before the Nigerian people to faithfully defend the Constitution of Nigeria.

“That Constitution guarantees freedom of worship for every Nigerian. It is this guarantee that enables all Nigerians to practise their faiths or religion without hindrance.’’

President Buhari further affirmed his commitment to freedom of religion and worship for all Nigerians, and that under no circumstance would any religion or faith be imposed on any Nigerian.

“It is dangerous, deceptive and ungodly to play politics with religion,’’ he added.